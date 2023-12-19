Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of Dunki, which has been in the making for years now. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles. The superstar recently dashed off to Dubai for the film promotion. Since yesterday, some videos from the event have surfaced on the web and are going viral for all the right reasons. During the promotion, SRK spoke at length about the film, calling it his best film.

Spilling the beans on the film, SRK revealed the film is about all those people who have left their homes because of work and made a home somewhere else. He further added there is always a feeling in our heart that our home is a very nice place to be in, and Dunki celebrates that wherever we are, that becomes home.

Speaking at the event, Shah Rukh Khan said that when he made Jawan, he thought it was for boys and girls, but he didn’t make anything for himself, so he made Dunki. “So this is my film. This film is very close to my heart. When I was doing Pathaan, many people who write about films, those who apparently know about films more than the filmmakers, were saying what kind of roles I was doing, so I really felt that I should do films that come from my heart and this includes all the films that I did this year. I started the year with Pathaan, which was always ladies first, and I want to end the year with a film for myself.”

Further requesting fans to watch Dunki on December 21, he added that everyone will find something in the film that will touch their heart and it will make them laugh.

Later, when he was asked about 3 best things about Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan wittily said, “Rajkumar Hirani, my best film and please watch on 21st December.”

Meanwhile, other videos that have gone viral see him grooving to his iconic song Chaiyya Chaiyya. In another viral clip, he’s seen leaving his fans mesmerized as he mouths ‘Jeet ke haarne wale ko Baazigar kehte hai’ dialogue from the film. Here are the videos that you cannot afford to miss:

Dunki will hit the big screens on December 21, marking a box office clash with Prabhas starrer Salaar.

