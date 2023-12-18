After his remarkable performance in Shahid Kapoor-led Kabir Singh, veteran actor Suresh Oberoi left everyone amazed, once again, with his role in Animal. Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, the film has been making and breaking a couple of box office records. After its monstrous collection at the ticket windows, Sr. Oberoi spoke at length about her performance, his career, and his son’s controversial life. During his latest interview, the veteran spoke about Vivek’s alleged affair with Aishwarya Rai.

For the unversed, after being in a relationship with Salman Khan and breaking up with him in 2002, Aishwarya fell in love with Vivek. However, they called it quits in 2003. Later, Vivek alleged in his infamous press conference that the Dabangg Khan threatened him for his rumored affair with the beauty queen. Now, here’s what the Animal actor has to say.

After the success of Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, Suresh Oberoi spoke to Lehren about his movies. In the same interview, he revealed that he wasn’t aware of his son Vivek Oberoi’s love affair rumors with Aishwarya Rai. However, he only learned after Ram Gopal Varma disclosed the same to him. After this, he even tried to make him understand, “Samjhaya tha mat karo.”

Spilling the beans on his relationship with Salman Khan, Suresh Oberoi says Khan always shows respect while talking to him. “I was in relief in Vivek‘s case at that time and now also. Still, we all meet each other very nicely. Whenever Salman Khan meets me, he hides the cigarette and then talks to me as a part of respect. I always tell Vivek to touch Salim ji’s feet. I also respect Salim Bhai. Things happened but my relationships are good enough.”

Speaking about Amitabh Bachchan, he said that they were never friends. They were co-stars, which means they had a professional friendship. “My friendship was with Danny Mukul. Yes, Mr. Bachchan invited me for his birthday but it was fine. And he doesn’t let people know about most of the things. But whenever we meet, we are really nice to each other,” added the veteran actor on his relationship with Big B.

Well, years after his break-up, Vivek Oberoi, in a recent interview, spilled the beans on his past relationship and said that he was hurt several times. While he refrained from taking any name, he seemed to be hinting at Aishwarya Rai.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Vivek Oberoi’s father, Suresh Oberoi’s take on his previous relationship? Do let us know.

