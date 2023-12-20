Salaar, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is all set for a grand release this Friday. So, with just two days to go, the excitement is at its peak, and the advance booking has accelerated in the last 24 hours. As per the latest update, the film has gone much beyond the milestone of 10 crores. Keep reading to know more about how the biggie is faring in pre-sales for its day 1!

The film marks the first collaboration between Prabhas and Prashanth Neel, and as Neel delivered an epic big-screen entertainer like KGF Chapter 2 last year, expectations are very high for him. Also, there’s excitement to see how he presents Prabhas’ larger-than-life persona in a hardcore commercial action film.

Salaar gets a major boost due to the Telugu states!

Pre-sales of Salaar commenced a few days back, and the response was good, but it lacked that spark, which is much needed for a big event film. The reason was obvious that the ticket sales were not made open in the Telugu states, where the stardom of Prabhas is unparalleled. The makers had requested a hike in ticket prices from the government, thus causing a delay in opening ticket sales.

Now, finally, the highly-anticipated pre-sales in the Telugu states have started, and Salaar has received a major boost due to it. On BookMyShow, it is selling over 20K tickets per hour.

Day 1 advance booking status of Salaar

As of 8:30 am today, Salaar has sold tickets worth 13.50 crores gross all across the country (excluding blocked seats), which is a solid trend. The pre-sales picked up massively ever since the Telugu states joined the party, and it is expected to fetch record numbers in the remaining two days.

As of now, over 5.50 lakh tickets have been sold across the country, and out of them, the total admissions of PVR INOX and Cinepolis stand at around 72K. It clearly shows that Salaar is going to enjoy a bumper response in single-screen theatres.

Salaar is yet to beat Adipurush

Salaar has come closer to the 15 crore milestone but is far behind Prabhas’ own Adipurush. For those who don’t know, Adipurush had raked in 26.50 crores gross through advance booking for day 1. This distance will be easily covered by the Prashanth Neel directorial before it hits theatres.

