After the huge debacle of Adipurush, Prabhas is all set to return to the silver with Prashant Neel’s Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. After teasing fans with multiple posters and a trailer, the makers finally announced its release date. On Christmas, the film will face a box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, which is scheduled to release on December 21. Ahead of its release, the makers faced a setback when CBFC issued an ‘Adult’ certificate to the film.

Now, in the latest interview, Hombale production’s Vijay has reacted to the same and expressed the whole team’s disappointment with CBFC’s decision. The makers are unhappy with the certificate as it will lose the family audience. Scroll down for details.

Speaking to India Today, Salaar producer Vijay Kiragandur revealed that the whole team is upset with CBFC’s decision to issue the ‘Adult’ certificate. He revealed that they were expecting a U/A Certificate as they wanted the family audience to come and watch the film. However, understanding the reason, he added that the rules have changed, and after meeting CBFC officers, they made them understand the new rules only after which they came to terms with it.

Citing the recent example of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, Vijay added that Salaar director Prashant Neel had first decided against the suggested cuts. However, later he accepted the ‘A’ certificate over chopping off the important scenes that ‘would add to the character building of a violent man’.

He added, “We are relieved and also, we checked with a lot of exhibitors and distributors, they’re all fine with the certification. They, in fact, said, that it’s going to attract more audience now. Also, more people are now aware of the changing censoring rules, so we are assured. I think if we were given ‘A’ certificate two years back, we would have just gone back and considered the suggestion to chop scenes. I think in current scenario, it’s okay.”

After Salaar, Prabhas will next star in Kalki 2898 AD, where he’s paired opposite Deepika Padukone. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, it also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani among others.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Salaar makers disapproving of CBFC’s ‘A’ certificate? Do let us know.

