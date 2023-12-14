Salaar, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is all set for a big release on 22nd December. After being in the making for a long time, the blast on the big screen will happen, and fans are all excited. The ground-level buzz among the masses is high, and a bumper start is expected at the box office. Even the makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure a huge collection in the initial days. Keep reading to know more!

Salaar is another event film of 2023!

The year of 2023 has been superb for the Indian box office as people have flocked to theatres in big numbers. There have been more than half a dozen event films like Pathaan, Gadar 2, Jawan, Jailer, Leo, Tiger 3, and Animal, which enjoyed huge crowds. The upcoming Prabhas starrer is the latest addition to the list.

We will see several requests for early morning shows across the country, and fans will be celebrating the release of Salaar. So, it’ll be no less than a festival at the box office.

Makers demand a hike in ticket rates?

Prabhas enjoys crazy stardom in the Telugu-speaking states, and almost all of his films have taken a bumper start there. Salaar is also expected to rake in solid figures at the box office. So, to make the most of the initial buzz, the makers have reportedly requested a hike in ticket rates from the government.

As per Track Tollywood’s report, makers have demanded a hike of 40% for multiplexes and 34% for single-screen theatres in the Nizam region. As of now, ticket rates approved by the government stand at rupees 295 (multiplexes) and rupees 175 (single-screen theatres). For the opening weekend, Salaar makers have requested rupees 413 for multiplexes and rupees 236 for single-screen theatres.

On weekdays, the proposal of rupees 354 for each multiplex ticket and rupees 230 for each single-screen theatre ticket has been given by the makers of Salaar.

These ticket rates are similar to SS Rajamouli’s RRR, and considering that even Salaar is a big release, these requested ticket rates are likely to get approved.

