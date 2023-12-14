The countdown is in the last stage, and we’re just 8 days away from witnessing the blast of Salaar on the big screen. Featuring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film is backed by the action genre, which is going great guns in the post-COVID era. The buzz on the ground level is high, and a bumper collection at the Indian box office on day 1 is definitely on the cards. Keep reading to know more!

Is Prashanth Neel going to give Prabhas a much-needed comeback?

As a director, Prashanth Neel has completed just 10 years in the industry and has given just three films. Still, his name has become a brand, all thanks to the humongous popularity of the KGF franchise. His previous directorial, KGF Chapter 2, broke several pre-existing records upon its release and earned over 1000 crores at the worldwide box office.

The action drama genre is Neel’s forte, and fans hope he’ll bring much-needed success to Prabhas. After Baahubali, the actor has failed to live up to his hype, and his recent two films, Radhe Shyam and Adipurush were disasters at the box office. Neel presented Yash in the best way possible, and it’ll be interesting to see how Prabhas is being projected on the big screen.

Salaar is set for a huge start at the Indian box office

Scheduled to release on 22nd December, Salaar will record a thunderous collection on day 1. No doubt, it’ll suffer in the Hindi-speaking belt due to Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, but in the Southern states, the Prashanth Neel directorial will be in the dominant position.

As Salaar is an event film, the makers are reportedly opting for blockbuster pricing. In the mass centers (including the Hindi belt), it will fetch big numbers, and the Telugu-speaking states will show a craze of the next level. Even Karnataka is expected to earn rocking numbers. All this might lead to a start of 70 crores or more, thus giving this Prabhas starrer a chance to challenge Jawan’s day 1 collection.

Take a look at the top 10 Indian openers of 2023:

Adipurush – 89 crores Jawan – 75 crores Leo – 66 crores Animal – 63.80 crores Pathaan – 57 crores Jailer – 49 crores Tiger 3 – 44.50 crores Gadar 2 – 40.10 crores Veera Simha Reddy – 34 crores Bro – 30 crores

