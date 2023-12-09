After Animal, Bollywood is set for another box office dhamaka. It’s going to be a clash of the titans as Salaar and Dunki will be locking horns at the ticket windows. Before the storm hits, let’s take a look at Prabhas and Shah Rukh Khan’s last three films at the worldwide box office.

For the unversed, Dunki is slated for a theatrical release on December 21, 2023. The comedy film is directed by Rajkumari Hirani and also stars Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu in pivotal roles. On the other hand, Salaar, co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and others, is slated for a December 22, 2023 release. The action-thriller is helmed by KGF director Prashanth Neel; hence, the expectation is at par.

Prabhas At The Worldwide Box Office

Post the mammoth success of Baahubali, there has been a lot of pressure on Prabhas. His films enjoy massive pre-release buzz. In fact, the initial box office collections are earth-shattering. But he hasn’t been very fortunate in terms of critical acclaim. Take a look at his last three films at the worldwide box office:

Adipurush: 395 crores gross

gross Radhe Shyam: 148 crores gross

gross Saaho: 453 crores gross

Total – 996 crores gross

With Prashanth Neel coming into the picture, one expects the negative spell to break for Prabhas. There are huge expectations from Salaar, and one hopes the film will open doors for commercial as well as critical success for the actor. In addition, there are expectations that the director will leave behind his previous records set via the KGF franchise and achieve new milestones!

Shah Rukh Khan at the Worldwide Box Office

The majority thought that SRK’s career had ended with back-to-back underperformers. Zero was a box office dud, and the superstar took a hiatus from Bollywood. He made his comeback with Pathaan and set new milestones for Bollywood films. The legacy was continued with Jawan, which also earned over 1000 crores at the worldwide box office. As for Dunki, he’s collaborating with an ace filmmaker like Rajkumar Hirani. Everything has worked in favor of the film so far.

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s last three films at the worldwide box office:

Zero: 180 crores gross

gross Pathaan: 1069.85 crores gross

gross Jawan: 1163.62 crores gross

Total: 2413.47 crores gross

Well, one can easily say that Shah Rukh Khan with Dunki will be leading the clash. But the twist in the tale is the trust in directors. While one knows that Rajkumari Hirani is a mastermind, Prashanth Neel has achieved some unattainable records with the KGF franchise. He very well knows the magic of ‘mass appeal’ and is sure to set the box office on fire with Salaar.

Only time will tell who wins the big box office battle between Salaar and Dunki. But so far, both films are enjoying massive pre-release hype, and advance bookings have been witnessing some crazy responses!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

