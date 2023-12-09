After a decent first week, Sam Bahadur has managed to hold on to good collections at the start of the second week as well. The numbers have stayed over the 3 crores mark and that was actually a bare minimum requirement as well. There is no new release this week, but Animal is still in front of it as a massive competition, which means Sam Bahadur will have to continue making an impression amongst the audience to sustain well in days to come.

On its second Friday, the film collected 3.50 crores and that’s an increase in numbers over Thursday. When a film is just a one-week show, then typically, the drops are there. Thankfully, that hasn’t been the case with this Vicky Kaushal starrer since, in pockets, it is continuing to find its audience. This one is primarily a multiplex film for select urban centers, and hence, its reach is limited. In that sense, the collections are in line, and the only factor under consideration is that there is well spent on the film which means recovery is needed from all quarters.

The Meghna Gulzar-directed film has now crossed the 40 crores mark and currently stands at 41.50 crores. Sam Bahadur should certainly grow today, though looking at the trend so far, the jump won’t be huge. If it manages to cross the 4 crores mark today then that would be on expected lines, and 5 crores would be really good. Soon enough, the 50 crore mark will be reached, and the film will be aiming to cross 60 crore by the close of the second week.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

