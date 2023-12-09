Ranbir Kapoor led Animal has lived upto the expectations and how! Within eight days of theatrical release, the action-thriller has shattered several records in domestic and international markets. Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has now surpassed the worldwide box office collection of Sultan and KGF Chapter 2. Scroll below for all the details!

Till day 8, Animal has accumulated earnings of a staggering 600.67 crores gross at the worldwide box office. The film is expected to continue the legacy of Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan and Jawan to become the third Bollywood film of 2023 to enter the 1000 crore club globally. And there are very high chances that the milestone will be achieved, given the pace this action drama is enjoying!

Animal at the worldwide box office

It was just yesterday that Animal surpassed the lifetime earnings of Sanju, Tiger Zinda Hai, and KGF: Chapter 1 at the global box office. But Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol’s film is unstoppable as it has clocked whole new set of achievements with the conclusion of day 8. The movie has now left behind KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) with collections of 582.83 crores gross and Sultan’s 589 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

The next aim is Dhoom 3

With the entry into the 600 crore club, Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is truly setting the ticket windows on fire. It is so close to Dhoom 3’s earnings of 601 crores gross but missed the mark by the tiniest possible margin. It will now beat Aamir Khan‘s film on Day 9 and take the ninth position in the list of highest-grossing Bollywood films at the worldwide box office.

Post that, Gadar 2, with 685.19 crores gross, will be the next target. But given the momentum Animal is enjoying at the ticket windows, it looks like that mark will also be surpassed in the blink of an eye.

The sky is the limit for Animal, and only time will tell how many more records it breaks in its lifetime!

About Animal

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol, the film stars Anil Kapoor and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles. The film was released on the big screens on 1st December 2023 and received mixed reviews, primarily because of its portrayal of violence. But clearly, the audience is loving Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial as the ticket windows continue to witness fast-filling shows.

It is one of the longest Indian films made, with a runtime of 3 hours and 21 minutes.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

