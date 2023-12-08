Ranbir Kapoor has been dominating the global box office with his recently released film Animal. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the gangster drama has collected 338.63 crore rupees in India and 563.30 crore rupees worldwide in seven days, which is a historic number. The film has even entered the top 10 list of the highest-grossing films ever in North America, with a collection of $8.82 Million.

Currently, with 6 days of collection, Animal has surpassed Baahubali’s $8.48 Million and eyes Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani next, which has collected $10.60 Million in the US/Can region. However, the film is far behind in reaching the top as of yet.

Animal has entered the top 10 list and is currently standing at number 9 in the list of highest-grossing Indian films in North America ever. While Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s gangster drama is at number 9, guess who is at the top?

Well, if Animal needs to reach the top, it needs a jump of almost 149.43% as Baahubali 2: The Conclusion sits at the top with a $22 Million collection. Interestingly, both the directors are South Indians. This list also has Baahubali and RRR, both by SS Rajamouli.

So, the best part of this list curated by trade analyst Nishit Shaw is that SS Rajamouli’s three films claim three ranks with both the Baahubalis and RRR. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan appear twice in this list with Pathaan – Jawan and Dangal – PK. Guess who rules this list?

It is Deepika Padukone, who appears thrice – with Pathaan, Jawan, and Padmaavat. Meanwhile, even Alia Bhatt appears twice with RRR and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. Ranveer Singh also appears twice in Padmaavat and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

The list has 3 South Indian films – all by SS Rajamouli and 7 Bollywood films. However, all of them have been said to be Pan-India films. Check out the list of highest-grossing Indian films ever in the North American territory.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – $22 Million Pathaan – $17.49 Million RRR – $15.34 Million Jawan – $15.23 Million Dangal – $12.19 Million Padmaavat – $12.17 Million PK – $10.62 Million Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – $10.60 Million Animal – $8.82 Million (6 Day Total) Baahubali: The Beginning – $8.48 Million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

