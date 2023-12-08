Call it a coincidence but it’s a really interesting one at that. As the first week of Animal comes to a close, the film now finds itself right up there in the list of all time biggest first week ever. If one looks at the Hindi releases, the 200 crores barrier has been broken many times after a film has been in theatres for 7 days. However of late, 300 crores has started becoming a norm as well. Shah Rukh Khan did that first with Pathaan which ended up netting 330.25 crores. Then came Jawan which went many notches above and garnered 369.43 crores.

Now Animal has stepped into the list as well and right in the middle of two Shah Rukh Khan starrers. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer has done huge business and is now the only A rated film to feature in this list. The fact that it didn’t have a single (non-weekend) holiday in the entire first week also says volumes around how well it has been lapped up by the audiences. The fact that Jawan too did such phenomenal business without any holiday support yet again reiterates that a good film will always find its audience.

This is how Top-10 biggest Week One/first seven day collections of Hindi films look like:

Jawan – 369.43 crores Animal – 338.63 crores Pathaan – 330.25 crores Gadar 2 – 284.63 crores KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) – 254.97 crores Baahubali – The Conclusion (Hindi) – 247 crores Tiger 3 – 220.25 crores Sultan – 208.82 crores War – 208.05 crores Tiger Zinda Hai – 206.04 crores

Talking about the coincidence mentioned at the beginning, it’s interesting to note that as Animal steps up the ladder and finds itself right up there at the top, it’s his very own Sanju which has been pushed out of the Top-10. The film had netted 202.51 crores and now find itself at the 11th position. There could be further movement when Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki arrives and with the Christmas holiday further aiding its run, it could well be aiming at the Top-5 entry itself, if not even higher, which means Tiger Zinda Hai would then move out of the list.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

