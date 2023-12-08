In its entire lifetime, Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju had accumulated 342.53 crores at the box office. Now in just one week, Animal has netted 338.63 crores,, and that’s simply phenomenal. To have the newest release of yours trounce you biggest movie ever in a matter of just 7 days is the stuff that dreams are made of and here Ranbir Kapoor has managed to do that while playing in the real elite league of record breakers.

As a matter of fact the film would have comfortably been Ranbir’s biggest ever in the very first week. However, the troubled situation in Rajasthan coupled with flood conditions down south and some other parts of the country meant that footfalls were impacted on Wednesday and Thursday.

Otherwise, at least 3-4 crores more would have been added to the film’s total and that would have taken Animal past Ranbir Kapoor‘s Sanju. Nonetheless, what the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed film has been doing so far is also nothing short of commendable. After all, even on its seventh day, the film has come close to the 25 crores mark and that’s just brilliant.

The film collected 24.13 crores more and though it would have been fantastic had 30 crores+ come on these two days, one just waits to see how that shortfall is taken care of in the coming weekend.

All eyes are on 100 crores or more coming in the next three days and if that turns out to be the case then we have a big one in hand.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

