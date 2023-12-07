Ranbir Kapoor with Animal Box Office has created a hysteria and has collected 314.50 crore in six days. The film opened like a rage on day 1 with 63.80 crore box office opening, and what followed was magical. Everyone witnessed RK matching the footsteps of Shah Rukh Khan, and it felt that he might overshadow and overpower Jawan’s box office numbers.

However, with the advance booking report for the seventh day and the collections for the sixth day, it is clear that Sandeep Reddy Vanga‘s gangster drama will earn in the range of 25 crore. Adding to the current total of 314.50 crore, the film will finish the week around 339 – 340 crore.

Clearly, Jawan was a bigger hysteria since Shah Rukh Khan‘s film collected 369.43 crore in the first seven days itself. Clearly fans will remember Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan dialogue, “Jab main villain banta hun naa to koi hero tik nahi sakta!”

Interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is an anti-hero film with debates about the actor portraying a flawed, violent criminal glorified beyond imagination. While some hail Ranbir Kapoor’s character, others question his responsibility as a massive star while he glorifies violence unimaginably with Animal.

However, while these debates continue, Animal has not stopped churning out bigger and better numbers at the box office. In fact, even during the working days of the week, the film has managed to stay above the 30 crore mark, bringing great numbers to the table.

There have been several records that have been broken by Animal. At the same time, Ranbir Kapoor is currently eyeing many records. He is yet to enter the top ten list of the highest-grossing films worldwide, where he currently stands 15th.

Ranbir Kapoor has to beat Salman Khan‘s Sultan with more than 589 crore gross collection to enter that list. He also has to beat Sanju’s 341 crore, the highest-grossing film of his career. Interestingly, there have been murmurs that the second-weekend collections of Animal might have a hysterical re-run, and the film actually might run for the spot of the highest-grosser of the year, which currently is Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

Well, all eyes on the weekend to come!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of 2023 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Animal Box Office Record! 161% Higher Than Tiger 3 & Even Topples Jawan, Gadar 2 To Become The King Of Day 6 Advance Booking

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News