Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal has been performing like a beast ever since it was released. However, his wild side fell a little short of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Jawan since Sandeep Reddy Vanga‘s gangster drama has been waiting to enter the 500 crore club. Finally, after six days, with a box office collection of 527.60 crore, the film entered the elite club.

Animal To Achieve Two Targets!

Currently, Animal stands at number 15 in the list of highest-grossing Bollywood films worldwide. In order to reach the top 10, the film has two main targets – A. To earn 600 crore fast and B. Beat Salman Khan‘s Sultan!

Hopefully, Ranbir Kapoor will do both of them by the upcoming weekend, and the 10-day total of Animal is expected to be another rage. Currently, the film has earned 156.49 crore overseas.

Even the collections overseas are far from the top 10 highest-grossing films overseas. The list includes Dilwale at the tenth place with around 180 crore gross collection overseas, while Aamir Khan with Dangal rules the list with a gross collection of almost 1435 crore.

Sultan Will Be The Next Target!

Animal needs to enter the top 10 list of the highest-grossing Bollywood films ever worldwide, which is ruled by Dangal’s gross collection of 1970 crore. To enter this list, Ranbir Kapoor needs to earn a gross collection of 600+ crore worldwide. As soon as the actor achieves this milestone, he will surpass Sultan’s gross worldwide collection of 601 crore, which sits at the tenth spot in this list.

Animal Eyes Sanju In India

Coming to the collections in India, the film currently stands at 314.50 crore net collections while the gross collection stands at 371.11. While Animal’s next aim is to beat Sanju’s 341 crore collection in India to turn the highest-grosser of Ranbir Kapoor’s career, the film should aim to beat the 589 crore gross collection by Sultan to enter the top 10 highest-grossing films worldwide.

This is the Bollywood list, the list of the highest-grossing Indian films ever, with Gadar 2 at the tenth spot with a 685.19 crore collection. Interestingly, the last highest-grossing film with 600 crore worldwide gross collection was Dhoom 3, which collected 601 crore worldwide. Animal is aiming at a 1000 crore collection worldwide, following the steps carved by superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan and Jawan.

