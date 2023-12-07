Ranbir Kapoor’s wild side has been loved and passed by one and all. At least the box office numbers are a testimony to this fact. Despite the criticism and the backlash, the film is performing like a beast. Animal is all set to cross the 500 crore mark worldwide today and has already created quite a few records in Australian territory.

Reports suggest that the gangster drama helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is having a sensational run at the Australian Box Office. Animal has earned A$3.16 Million+ in 7 Days. With this number, Ranbir Kapoor’s film has crossed Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s Padmaavat.

A report by trade analyst Nishit Shaw confirms that Animal has claimed the spot for the sixth all-time highest-grosser in Australia from Deepika Padukone‘s film, period drama, in seven days.

Padmaavat has a lifetime collection of A$3.16 Million in Australia, and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal has matched the number in just seven days. There are several more records the film has maintained in the Australian circuit.

Third Highest-Grossing Indian Film Of 2023 In Australia

Animal is the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2023 in Australia after beating Rajinikanth‘s Jailer, Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, and Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. Currently, Animal has pushed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and its A$1.83 Million collection to fourth place while it eyes the first two spots.

The highest-grossing Indian film of 2023 in Australia is Pathaan, with A$4.72 Million collection, followed by Jawan at number 2 with a collection of A$4.68 Million.

Second Highest-Grosser Of This Week Globally In Australia!

Animal, with the A$3.16 Million collection, is the second highest-earning global film of this week in Australia, lagging a little behind Hunger Games: Ballad Of Songbirds and Snakes, which collected A$3.38 Million in its third week at the Australian Box Office.

Eyes KGF: Chapter 2 To Enter Top 5 Highest-Grossing Indian Films Ever

Ranbir Kapoor’s gangster drama is the sixth highest-grossing Indian film ever, and now it eyes KGF: Chapter 2’s A$3.45 Million to claim the fifth spot in the list. The top spot is claimed by Pathaan and Jawan, both released this year. While Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is at number 3 with a collection of A$4.50 Million, RRR is at number 4 with A$3.60 Million. It seems that’s not that big a target for Animal!

Ranbir Kapoor’s Highest-Grosser

Animal is Ranbir Kapoor’s highest-grossing film in Australia. The top 5 list includes Sanju’s A$2.41 Million, Brahmastra’s $1.74 Million, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’s A$825K, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’s A$630K collection at the Australian Box Office.

