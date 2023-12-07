Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is a tsunami wreaking havoc at the Box Office and destroying numbers. The film is expected to collect in the range of 30 crore on Wednesday, day 6. The film currently stands at 284.05 crore and will cross the 300 mark with the sixth day’s final numbers.

The advance booking numbers for the seventh day (Thursday) are also phenomenal, considering these are all working days! Reports suggest that the gangster drama has registered a gross of 6.35 crore from the advance booking for the seventh day, excluding blocked seats.

Animal’s seventh-day booking report includes 5.52 crore gross from the Hindi version and the remainder from the other languages. Interestingly, this is a better number than the three superstar-led biggies released this year – Pathaan, Jawan, and Tiger 3.

While Jawan collected a gross of 5.80 crore, Ranbir Kapoor’s gangster drama has collected 9.38% higher than Shah Rukh Khan & Atlee’s directorial. While this number is slightly better than Pathaan, it is undoubtedly way better than Salman Khan‘s Tiger 3’s 3.94 crore gross collection from the seventh-day advance booking.

The film is creating a record every single day. While it is performing on the same lines as Shah Rukh Khan‘s Jawan and better than Pathaan, it is expected to collect in the range of 20 – 25 crore on Thursday. Pathaan collected 23 crore on the seventh day with almost the same trend of advance booking. This will be a very huge number considering it is a working day.

However, Animal has defied the working vs. non-working day norms and theories since the collection for the film after opening at 63.80 crore has been phenomenal, with a collection above 30 crore each day. This is mostly the opening range for films in Bollywood.

Even Pathaan dropped to the 25 crore range on its working day, which was the sixth day after enjoying a 5-day weekend with Republic Day. But Animal has defied all these classic observations. The film has been the highest-grossing non-holiday opener and has collected in the range of 40+ crore on a working day!

The film finishes a week run with 300+ crore figures to boast off and way too many records. In fact, Ranbir Kapoor is even gearing up to be the first actor to start the 600 crore club!

