Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is a dangerous dragon spitting fiery numbers at the box office. What is more interesting is that the gangster drama needed only 5 days to destroy the entire lifetime collection of Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. The Spy Universe film collected 463 crore at the Worldwide Box Office.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film has registered a worldwide box office gross of 481 crore. It has surpassed not only Tiger 3 but also Hrithik Roshan‘s War and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Andhadhun as well. In fact, Ranbir Kapoor has also surpassed his own Brahmastra.

While War collected 466.82 crore worldwide, Andhadhun collected 453.80 crore. Brahmastra registered a worldwide box office of 430.24 crore. In 5 days, Ranbir Kapoor with Animal has surpassed the figures of all these films.

In these 5 days, Animal collected 284.05 crore in India, and the gross collection has been registered as 335.17 crore. The gangster drama collected 145.83 crore overseas, while the worldwide gross now stands at 481 crore!

On Tuesday, day 5, Animal collected a whopping 37.82 crore in all languages. India’s collection for the film (net) was registered and currently stands at 284.05 crore rupees in all languages. The gross collection in India has crossed the 300 crore mark and currently stands at 335.17 crore. The film has collected 145.83 crore overseas.

With these targets achieved, Ranbir Kapoor eyes his own Sanju (541.76 crore), Padmaavat (560 crore), and Tiger Zinda Hai (562.12 crore). Animal is currently at number 15 and has pushed Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War a point down in the list of highest-grossing films worldwide.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

