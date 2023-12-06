It was another record day for Animal as it ended up staying well over the 35 crores mark all over again. The drop from Friday is still less than 50%, and that’s phenomenal considering the fact that the film has been enjoying record collections from the very first day of release, and heavy footfalls have already been generated.

After bringing in 44.47 crores on Monday, the film slid just a bit on Tuesday to gather another 37.82 crores. In fact, it’s weird to even use the word ‘slid’ here since it would be a dream for most big-budget films to have this as the first-day number, and here this Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed family action drama is bringing as much on its fifth day.

Numbers like these further ensure that the collections would be in the north of 30 crores right till Thursday, and if that happens on Friday as well, then Animal could go just about anywhere.

The film has already collected 284.05 crores and is now the fourth highest-grosser of 2024 after Jawan, Pathaan, and Gadar 2. It has now surpassed the entire lifetime number of Tiger 3, and that too in just five days, which says a lot about the love and affection that it’s getting. As you read this, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer would have entered the 300 Crore Club, and the real deal would be if it ends up hitting the 400 crore mark by Sunday itself.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Animal Box Office Collection (Worldwide): Ranbir Kapoor Destroys Salman Khan’s Tiger 3’s Entire Lifetime In Just 5 Days, Eyes To Axe Sanju!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News