Animal Box Office Day 4 has to be one of the historic moments to be recorded in the history of Indian cinema. On a working day, Monday, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Ranbir Kapoor’s monster of a film, has managed to rake in 44.75 crore (all languages). But, the film has been advertised as the biggest Monday of all time without any disclaimer, which is kind of not true.

Before we jump into the detailed numbers, let’s take a look at the current standing of Animal Box Office. The movie currently stands at 246.23 crores (Nett) at the Indian box office, with 290.55 crores as the gross figure. Overseas, the film has earned 134.45 crore, taking the film’s global total to 425 crore.

This indeed is a dream run for any filmmaker and star to have, and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan from the top would be only able to stare from the top at the unbelievable speed Animal is racing upwards.

Before highlighting some marketing strategies, here are the top 10 Mondays (all languages included), and Animal is at #2.

Tiger 3 – 59.25 crore Animal – 44.75 crore Gadar 2 – 38.70 crore Tiger Zinda Hai – 36.54 crore Housefull 4 – 34.56 crore Krrish 3 – 33.41 crore Jawan – 32.92 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 27.05 crore Pathaan – 26.50 crore Sanju – 25.35 crore Dangal – 25.14 crore

But, as per T-Series’ below tweet, they’ve claimed that Animal’s Day 4 box office collection is the ‘biggest Monday of all time’ without any disclaimer. Here’s what their tweet reads, “The Biggest Monday of All Time 🔥🪓”

You might ask, how’s that possible? And we might say it’s not because Tiger 3 clearly has the biggest Monday of all time to its kitty. But then, there are a couple of factors involved in this. If you remember Tiger 3’s historic Monday collections, which occurred on 13th November, it was Diwali’s second day and probably the biggest holiday box-office-wise in India.

But Animal has brought in 44.75 crore on a working day without any festival, and that’s why the producers might be claiming it as the biggest Monday of all time. There should have been some disclaimer mentioning the same, but there isn’t. So, here we are informing you all about the same.

