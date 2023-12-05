This Animal is doing record business at the box office and roar can be heard from a distance. All speculations around Monday hold were laid to rest as the collections were simply unbelievable.

One wondered how the day would turn out to be after the opening weekend itself had taken the film to the 200 Crore Club. While the film was already safe, what needed to b be seen was whether it would settle down to being just a hit or end up doing blockbuster business. Anything in excess of 30 crores was going to be the key for Animal to sustain longer.

Well, as has turned out to be the case, Animal will now not just sustain but also cruise along in days to come. The film not just went past the coveted 30 crores mark but in fact went much further ahead of that, what with an astonishing 44.47 crores (all languages) more coming in.

This isn’t something that even the staunchest of supporters of the film expected but then box office works in its own mysterious ways. The shows started going full all over again during afternoon itself and then the trend continued way into the night as well.

Clearly, the film has been accepted by the audience. No wait. Not just accepted but it has been loved by the audience. There are reports of many watching the film for the second time already. First time it was the shock value that engulfed them and now they want to be further entertained by catching it with a bunch of friends.

The Ranbir Kapoor–Sandeep Reddy Vanga film is turning out to be a movement of sorts amongst the patrons and with 246.23 crores in its kitty already, it’s now set to enter the 300 Crore Club tomorrow itself.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

