Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal has sparked a genuine debate about where to draw the line once violence and s*x are involved. It has also raised eyebrows about the Censor Board’s selective axing and chopping of scenes since Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s gangster drama is clearly high on two things – s*x and violence.

The film creates a debate, precisely like Reddy’s previous film, Kabir Singh. While some hailed it, Swanand Kirkire recently called the film terrible and embarrassing. He even questioned the way women have been treated in the film.

Now, Ram Gopal Varma has offered his two cents about the film in a very long review. The Satya filmmaker wrote a very long and elaborate note on how the film is and shared it on his Twitter account. While we cannot share the entire review since it has a lot of spoilers, the director could not help adoring the Ranbir Kapoor – Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s duo!

In his review, RGV wrote, “Not from the 1st film of India, Raja Harishchandra in 1913 till now in 2023 in the last 110 years was there more consistency and intensity in an actor’s portrayal of a character than what Ranbir did in ANIMAL.”

Ram Gopal Varma even called Ranbir Kapoor’s act better than Leonardo DiCaprio’s and asserted, “I felt his performance was superior to even of Leonardo DiCaprio in the Wolf of Wall Street.”

He even jotted down a lot of points about how Sandeep Reddy Vanga has created a masterpiece. RGV wrote, “From Alfred Hitchcock to Steven Spielberg to many directors of today, who believe that both film and scenes should be as short in length as possible to make a point, you took our own sweet time in cutting the throats of their beliefs, and I loved every inch of that length of urs (pun intended).”

If you are interested in reading the full Animal Review by Ram Gopal Varma, you can read it here.

My REVIEW of ANIMAL

film https://t.co/zvamzjCFuN — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 3, 2023

You can check out out review of Animal here.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Animal’s Box Office Collection Day 1: Bobby Deol Surpasses The Lifetime Collections Of Every Single Film Of His Entire Career Except Two – All Hail Lord Bobby!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News