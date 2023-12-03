Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal have clashed with Animal and Sam Bahadur on December 1. The results of this clash were obvious – Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film collected 63.80 crore on the first day of its release. On the other hand, Meghna Gulzar’s war drama registered 6.25 crore on day 1.

However, both the superstars just created a box office trivia of sorts with the first-day collection of this clash. To offer a little context, interestingly, the first film of both of these stars’ careers had to face clashes! Ranbir Kapoor made his debut with Saawariya in 2007.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Saawariya clashed with Om Shanti Om at the box office. This was a superstar clash. Ranbir Kapoor collected 3 crore on the first day, and the film earned only 23.67 crore at the Box Office in total.

Noticed something? There is a very strange connection in the first films of Ranbir and Vicky! Check out.

RK’s Debut Film – A Box Office Clash!

Ranbir Kapoor crossed the entire lifetime collection of his first film, which co-incidentally was a clash, by a huge margin. To be precise, Animal, with its day one box office collection, earned 135% more than the entire lifetime collection of Saawariya!

Vicky Kaushal’s Debut Film

Coming to Vicky Kaushal, who made his debut with Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, collected 6.25 crore with Sam Bahadur on day 1. While he collected 857% more than Luv Shuv’s first day, which was only 70 lakh, he fell short of crossing the 6.72 crore lifetime collection of his first film by a few lakhs!

First Clash Of His Career

Very interestingly, even Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana clashed at the box office with 1920: The Evil Returns. More interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal had flop films in their fates as their debut films clashed at the box office (not with each other) and turned into disasters!

Now, with Sam Bahadur and Animal, Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor are sure to add another hit to their careers. In two days, RK’s gangster drama stands at 131.07 crore, and Vicky Kaushal’s war drama stands at 15.25 crore.

