Animal is off to a blockbuster start, and with the manner in which it’s collecting currently, one can’t put any number to where it would eventually head. What’s sure, though, is that Ranbir Kapoor is set to score his second triple century with this Sandeep Reddy Vanga film.

The family action drama entertainer is already in his seventh century, but that’s a small milestone for him as a double century record would come calling today itself, and then it has to be seen if a triple century is scored in the first week itself.

You’ll notice Ranbir has now scored three centuries in the space of almost one year. Last year, it was Brahmastra; earlier this year, it was Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and now it’s Animal. What’s exciting is that Animal is already close to the entire lifetime score of his romcom entertainer, and today, it will also go past the lifetime of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Let’s take a look at the lifetime score of the Ranbir Kapoor starrers that went on to cross the 100 crores mark at the box office:

Sanju – 342.53 crores Brahmastra – 264 crores Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – 188.92 crores Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 149.05 crores Animal – 131.07 crores Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – 112.50 crores Barfi – 112 crores

Looking at this list, Brahmastra would be history in a couple of days, which means Animal would be his second highest-grosser ever in a matter of just five days.

Ranbir Kapoor is now a bonafide superstar, and one can well imagine that in the remainder of the decade, he will have a lot more records to his name.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

