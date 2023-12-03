Animal Box Office Collection Day 2: Turns Out To Be Extraordinary On Saturday!

It was an extraordinary Saturday for Animal as an astonishing 67.27 crores more came in. This is simply mind-boggling as the film has now scored two back-to-back half-centuries. While the collections include the dubbed South versions as well, just in Hindi too the film has now seen two back-to-back 50 crores+ days and is now set to score a hat trick with Sunday too going berserk already.

The fact that it has grown from Friday collections of 63.80 crores is commendable, as well as it shows that the film is finding very good appreciation from the majority of audiences. Yes, the film is not for everyone, and the indications were right there at the beginning when it was declared to be the most violent Bollywood film ever. The ‘A’ certificate further proves that point. It was actually taken forward as a positive by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor, and that’s what’s turning out to be the USP, too. That may alienate a segment of the audience, but then, on the other hand, it also accentuates the footfalls of the other segments.

The film has already collected 131.07 crores (all languages) and, in the process, is now set for an opening weekend of 200 crores just in India. That’s totally unbelievable since even a lifetime score like this would have been good for the film, and here, there is a lot more that’s set to be added till the arrival of Dunki and Salaar. Expect a blockbuster run for this Bhushan Kumar production.

