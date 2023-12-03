Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Box Office has been on a rampage. While the film registered a box office collection of 63.80 crore on the opening day, it took a jump and collected 67.27 crore on day 2, bringing the two-day total to a whopping 131.07 crore. The film broke many records on day 1, and on day 2, it continues the record-breaking spree!

Ranbir Kapoor entered the top 10 list for the highest single-day for Bollywood films (all languages) on the first day itself. Now, with the second day performing bigger and better, it obviously claimed another spot, pushing War 2 out of the top 10 list.

Interestingly, while Ranbir Kapoor surpassed Tiger 3, Pathaan, and Gadar’s numbers on day 1, it now might eye the top claimer Jawan with an 80+ crore collection on day 3. Animal’s third day is expected to be huge, and it would not be shocking if the Sunday collection rings in another enormous number, beating Shah Rukh Khan & Atlee’s action-extravaganza!

Ranbir Kapoor has settled for the 5th and the 6th place in the list of highest single-day collections of Bollywood, which is clearly dominated by Shah Rukh Khan, who claims six spots with his two biggies released this year.

However, with War’s elimination from the top 10 list, it now consists of solely 2023 releases, which is a testimony to the fact that this year has been great for Bollywood films. Out of these films, all three Pathaan, Jawan, and Gadar 2 have crossed the 500 crore mark, while Animal will do so in the upcoming days.

The only heartbreaking name is Tiger 3, which has to settle for all the consolation prizes since the film pulled an underwhelming performance, shattering dreams of a 500 crore club.

Check out the list of the highest single-day collections registered by Bollywood films.

Now, all eyes are set on Animal, and the next record Ranbir Kapoor might aim and break with his gangster drama. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol.

The film has been made on a reported budget of only 100 crore and is expected to turn into a blockbuster.

