Animal, led by Ranbir Kapoor, is causing mayhem at the worldwide box office. After raking a century on the opening day, the collection grew the next day, and the weekend ended on a blockbuster note. The biggie scored 100+ crores on three consecutive days, helping it emerge globally as the no.1 film. Keep reading to know more!

It’s a surprise for everyone!

Right from the announcement, there was hype for the film, and it kept picking up during the entire pre-release phase. The makers churned out excellent promotional material and took the buzz to the next level. So, a huge start was definitely on the cards, but no one ever thought there would be an immense undercurrent among the audience that would fetch historic numbers.

Considering the polarising image of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, adult certification, and length, there were doubts about the film’s box office potential. However, it has proved everyone wrong with the crazy numbers it has amassed.

Animal storms the worldwide box office

In India, Animal emerged as the second biggest opener in the history of Bollywood, and globally, it became only the third Bollywood film to score a century on the opening day. While many thought it a one-day wonder, the jump in the collection has left everyone speechless.

As per Variety, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer has topped the worldwide box office chart. Yes, you read that right! For the weekend of December 1 to December 3, it has raked in the highest collection for any film for any film, with $42.1 million (estimates) coming in, as per Comscore data. It equals 350.7 crores in INR.

Unprecedented run of Animal

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial was released in 38 countries across the globe. At the North American box office, it raked in $6.1 million during the opening weekend. Globally, it left behind Joaquin Phoenix-led Napoleon, which did a business of $35.7 million this weekend.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes ranked third by grossing $29.4 million globally during the weekend.

Ranbir Kapoor makes India proud!

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal has managed to top worldwide charts, making the entire country proud. However, this is not the first time for Ranbir as reportedly his Brahmastra achieved the feat last year.

