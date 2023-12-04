Box office verdict for the opening weekend of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is here and is not disappointing! The concert movie came out on Friday and in over two thousand theatres. It is an emotion for all the Queen Bey fans! The Grammy-Winner held a concert tour after seven years after 2016. Keep scrolling for more deets.

A few weeks ago, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour came out and did fantastic business at the box office, but after that, the festivities began, including Halloween and Thanksgiving. Queen Bey’s film came out after Thanksgiving, which is not considered an ideal time for a film’s release as people are busy with the holidays and stuff. Even keeping that in mind, the tour concert movie of the Single Ladies hitmaker did slightly better than expected. Meanwhile, Taylor‘s concert movie has made around $250 million at the worldwide box office.

According to Variety’s report, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé earned an impressive $21 million in the domestic market in its opening weekend. The film was projected to make $20-$25 million in the North American box office and was expected to overtake Tom Cruise’s 2003 film The Last Samurai.

The Tom Cruise-led film came out on the same date as Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, and it earned a whopping $24.2 million in its opening weekend in the domestic theatres. Unfortunately, Beyonce could not manage to break Tom’s records!

According to the media outlet, Beyonce will get around 50% of the box office earnings from Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. The remaining revenues will be kept by the exhibitors, AMC Theatres, along with a minimal distribution fee. On the worldwide market, Queen Bey‘s movie has earned $27.4 million.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé has been written, directed, and produced by Beyonce, and it was released in the theatres on December 1st. It is an excellent medium for the fans who couldn’t attend her concert tour, which took place from May 10th to October 1st.

