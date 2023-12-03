Early December is often considered as a dry phase at the North American box office but thankfully, there’s some relief this time. After Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and other successes, Godzilla Minus One and Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé are maintaining momentum as both films have opened on a good note. Keep reading to know more!

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé to be the next success story after Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour!

In October, we witnessed the phenomena of The Eras Tour and a huge turnout of Swifties to theatres. It opened to $92.80 million during the opening weekend in the domestic market and has earned $178.28 million ($248.97 million globally) so far. While Beyoncé‘s concert film won’t be able to match that, it will enjoy its own success.

Reportedly, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé carries a budget of $20 million, and as per Variety, the concert biggie has earned $11.5 million on its opening day, which includes $5.1 million from Thursday previews. It’s a good start, and in the opening weekend itself, it’ll surpass the cost of production.

It’ll be interesting to see if the opening weekend collection of Tom Cruise’s The Last Samurai is crossed. For the unversed, The Last Samurai made $24.2 million during the opening weekend and holds the record for the highest collection in December’s first weekend.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is enjoying positive word-of-mouth, and it is expected to enjoy a long run in North American theatres.

Godzilla Minus One is off to a good start!

Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, Godzilla Minus One is the 33rd film in the Godzilla franchise. At the North American box office, it arrived on 1st December and is running alongside Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.

The film is enjoying positive reviews and raked in $4.7 million on the opening day, which is good enough against a budget of $15 million. In Japan, it was released in November and has already earned $23 million there, making it a success story already. In the coming days, it’ll churn out some impressive numbers.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

