Animal Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor & Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film Enters 200 Crore Club In The First Weekend Itself!

History has been created. After Jawan (206.06 crores), Animal has turned out to be the second-only Bollywood film ever to cross the 200 crores mark in just 3 days. No holiday release, adults-only certificate, and a running duration of around three and a half hours haven’t been obstacles either, as audiences have loved the film. That’s what resulted in Sunday turning out to be even bigger than Friday and Saturday, which was monumental.

The Ranbir Kapoor starrer collected an astonishing 70.69 crores on Sunday, and that’s a humungous number by all means. Really, it’s just not easy to get such kind of collections, and though Sam Bahadur isn’t a competition, even that film went past the 10 crores mark, which shows the kind of capacity that Bollywood can enjoy on a given day even on a non-holiday. Overall, it has been a remarkable Sunday for Bollywood, and it also prepares the trade for the kind of day one can expect when Dunki and Salaar are running in parallel.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga film has now reached 201.76 crores (all languages), and with this, the filmmaker has scored his second double century after Kabir Singh. The Shahid Kapoor starrer netted 278.24 crores in its final run, and Animal is set to reach there on Wednesday.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

