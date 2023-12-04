Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal has come out of the syllabus for all box office enthusiasts, as no one ever imagined in their wildest dreams that this biggie would cause such an assault. After an extraordinary opening, there’s no sign of slowing down, and in the coming days, we’ll see some crazy feats being achieved, starting today. Here’s what the day 4 advance booking report suggests!

Backlash turning out to be free marketing

The way Sandeep Reddy Vanga was talking about his film in media interactions, it was very clear this action drama would receive a huge backlash from a particular section of the audience. After the release of Kabir Singh, he was bashed like anything on moral grounds by some viewers, and this time, the criticism is even more.

However, this criticism over the alleged glorification of misogyny, violence, and toxic masculinity is giving free publicity to Animal as those who were not interested in watching it are getting curious to know more about the film.

Weekend blast continues on weekdays!

In the opening weekend (3 days), Animal entered the 200 crore club, becoming the only Bollywood film to do so after Jawan. What’s more commendable about this feat is that the Ranbir Kapoor starrer is an ‘A’ rated film with a length of almost three and a half hours. The duration isn’t a hurdle as the content has clicked a big way with the targeted audience, which lies between the ages of 18 and 35.

With solid backing from youth, a strong run during weekdays is on the cards, and the first Monday gives a clear indication about that. It is learned that Animal has sold tickets worth 11.30 crores gross for day 4 through advance booking (excluding blocked seats) and it includes a ticket count of 4.85+ lakh. It’s insane!

Monstrous Monday is on the cards!

During weekdays, the advance booking won’t matter that much as over-the-counter ticket sales will be tremendous, and the way Animal is creating ripples on social media, a huge turnout is expected today in theatres. So, expect the unexpected as there are chances of Monday staying above 30 crores net collection. Yes, you read that right!

