Animal, led by Ranbir Kapoor, is doing unthinkable at the Indian box office. While one expected it to do well, considering the pre-release hype, the actual numbers that have come in so far have left everyone speechless. The film is rewriting history and has witnessed a monstrous collection in the first 3 days. Keep reading to know more!

Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor’s duo is doing the magic

While there’s a section of the audience who is criticizing the content on moral grounds, the majority of viewers have given a big thumbs up. Yes, there are complaints about the stretched second half, but there’s no outright rejection flowing in. In fact, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is being appreciated for being unapologetic about his vision.

Vanga is receiving appreciation for bringing out the wildest avatar of Ranbir Kapoor on the big screen, something that has never been attempted before. On the other side, even Ranbir is receiving all the love for giving his all to the character of Ranvijay Singh.

Animal witnessed fantastic growth over the weekend

After taking a mind-blowing start of 63.80 crores, Animal jumped on Saturday and earned a staggering 67.27 crores. Today, i.e., on day 3, the film grew again, and as per early trends, 71-73 crores are coming in, which is simply insane and unimaginable. This number could have been higher, but the Sunday curse has come into play, affecting the occupancies during the night and late-night shows.

Considering the blockbuster Sunday collection, Animal has entered the 200 crore club at the Indian box office as the total stands in the range of 202.07-204.07 crores. It has become the only Bollywood film after Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan to cross 200 crores net collection in India in the first 3 days. The film has also done a commendable job by maintaining a score of 60+ crores for consecutive 3 days.

All eyes on Monday

While the opening has turned out to be historical, all eyes are set on how Animal performs on its first Monday as it will determine how far the film will go in the lifetime run. As of now, entry into the 400 crore club is definitely on the cards.

