Animal, led by Ranbir Kapoor, is doing wonders at the Indian box office, and it won’t slow down anytime soon. Despite the backlash, the film is doing phenomenal business and has entered the 200-crore club in just 3 days. That’s unbelievable, and such numbers have now helped Sandeep Reddy Vanga make big gains in the Koimoi Directors’ Ranking. Keep reading to know more!

What is Koimoi Directors’ Ranking?

For those who aren’t aware, in Koimoi Directors’ Power Index, aka Directors’ Ranking, we rank directors on the basis of their films in coveted box office clubs. For example, 100 points for a film in a 100-crore club, 200 points for a film in a 200-crore club, and so on. For each film in the top 10 grossers overseas, 50 points are given.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is all set to surpass renowned filmmakers!

After Animal entered the 100 crore club, Sandeep Reddy Vanga gained 100 points, and now, with the 200 crore mark being crossed, the director has again gained 100 points. He currently stands at a tally of 400, thus surpassing Om Raut (300 points) and Vijay Krishna Acharya (350 points).

During the opening weekend itself, Animal crossed 200 crores, and since there’s no competition till Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki arrives on 21st December, it will continue its golden run. From here, the film will easily enter the 400-crore club, and with such a collection, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is aiming to beat Prashanth Neel, Nitesh Tiwari, Anil Sharma, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Atlee’s position in danger?

While 400 crores are definitely on, Animal can also enter the 500 crore club at the Indian box office if the film remains strong during the second week. If that happens, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s tally will go up to 700 points, surpassing Jawan director Atlee, who currently stands at 650 points and will replace him for the 6th rank. To learn more, visit the ‘Directors’ Power Index’.

More about Animal

Released on 1st December, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Shakti Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, and Bobby Deol in key roles. Globally, it has earned 356 crores gross during the opening weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

