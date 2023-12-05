Salman Khan enjoys massive stardom and a huge fan following across the globe. Be it his birthday or a film release, his events are no less than a festival celebrated by his enthusiastic fans. After the release of Tiger 3, the Race 3 star was recently spotted at the Kolkata International Film Festival 2023, where he shared the prestigious stage with Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee, colleagues Anil Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha, Mahesh Bhatt, cricketer Sourav Ganguly and others.

A few inside videos from the event have resurfaced on the web, and we bring it to you. At the event, the actors spoke about the films and the event in detail. Later, all the film and cricket stars were seen shaking a leg with the chief minister. During KIFF 2023, the Animal actor was showering praise on Salman while calling him the ‘Mahanayak’. Scroll down for details.

In one of the viral videos from KIFF 2023, Anil Kapoor is seen calling Salman Khan the real ‘Tiger’. He further dubs hum as ‘Mahanayak Of Hindi Cinema’. In the clip, Kapoor tells the audience, “My friend, nakli Tiger aayenge aur jaayenge, aur asli Tiger ek hi hai.” He further roars while pointing at Salman Khan, “Woh Tiger zinda hai, woh Tiger Zinda rahega.”

Another clip from the event sees the audience going gaga soon after Salman Khan steps on the podium to address them. He’s further seen telling them, “Yun hi chillate rehna aap log, aur mujhe bolne ka mauka mat dena.” Check out the inside videos:

This is Called Megastardom! 🤯🔥 Just Hear the crowd when Megastar Salman Khan arrives on the podium to Speak, Just hear it man, No one gets this kind of Reception, I Repeat No One 🔥 At last @BeingSalmanKhan had to indirectly tell the crowd to Stop, Unbelievable Craze! pic.twitter.com/6iYCyM1Y3w — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) December 5, 2023

"SALMAN KHAN IS THE MAHANAYAK OF HINDI CINEMA" – #AnilKapoor "Many Fake Tigers will come and go but the Real TIGER is one and Only Salman Khan, Tiger Zinda hai aur Rahega" MAHANAYAK @BeingSalmanKhan 🛐 pic.twitter.com/jpNnGhs9ae — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) December 5, 2023

#SalmanKhan dances with Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Mahesh Bhatt at Kolkata International Film Festival pic.twitter.com/fN2PKE22wM — Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) December 5, 2023

Reacting to the videos, a user commented, “Jhakkas loves salman so much,” while another said, “Mera bhai bhai kya dikh rahe hai chummaa.”

Meanwhile, after the debacle of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan returned to the big screen with Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3 co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film, which sees Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo appearance as Pathaan, worked decently well at the box office.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on these stars’ presence at the KIFF 2023? Do let us know.

