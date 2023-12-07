The riot of Animal box office advance booking continues to soar as it races upward and beyond the set records by biggies like Jawan, Gadar 2, Pathaan & Tiger 3. As the world debates whether this is a morally right film, the makers are setting the bed full of money to sleep on, ignoring all the talks.

With every passing day, Sandeep Reddy Vanga‘s film isn’t just provoking debates but is also triggering records very few Bollywood movies have seen before. With the worldwide gross crossing the 500-crore mark in just six days, this film has opened up a record-breaking roadway, inaugurating new ‘crore clubs’ every day.

Compared with biggies of 2023 like Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Sunny Deol‘s Gadar 2, and Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, Animal’s trend on day 6th is looking to be on another tangent altogether.

If we go through the numbers of tickets booked on the leading ticket booking online platform BookMyShow, Animal is almost 30% higher than Shah’s highest grosser of the year, Jawan, and over 160% higher than what could’ve been a true-blue Diwali Blockbuster Tiger 3.

As per a consistent BMS tracker ‘Filmy View,’ Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal booked around 504,000 tickets on the platform on its 6th day, whereas Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 had managed to book just 193,000 tickets.

Jawan, as we all know, had created unparalleled havoc at the box office, and that film registered bookings of 396,000 tickets on its 6th day. Sunny Deol’s box office mayhem Gadar 2 scored 464,000 ticket bookings.

This craze of Animal doesn’t look like it’ll end anytime soon, and it has definitely taken the stardom of Ranbir Kapoor to another level. Our in-house reviewer Umesh Punwani, while discussing the film, wrote, “I’m all in for a toxic character because it’s a trait any human can have, but when you show it with a weaker motive, you lose the whole point, weakening the connection viewers could have with the character. Yes, it’s not necessary to consistently connect with your lead, but at least join us with the world around him. How can one tolerate an alpha male in a beta world? The whole ‘papa papa’ obsession suddenly gets sidelined only to show how Ranvijay can consummate with the fiance of the dead guy who donated him the heart, leading to a plot twist you can see coming from a mile away.”

