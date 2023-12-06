Sam Bahadur had a very good hold on Tuesday as 3.50 crores came in. The film had collected exactly the same amount on Monday as well so thankfully it has now got into the settled zone.

A drop on Tuesday wouldn’t have been good for the film since as it is Monday was lesser than expected and had gone down under the 4 crores level.

The need of the hour for Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra‘s film was to stay around 3.50 crores zone so that 10 crores more would come in before the close of week, and now it looks like happening.

The Vicky Kaushal starrer has collected 32.55 crores so far but there is still a distance that it needs to cover. It’s an expensive movie and therefore good credentials attacked to it.

Moreover, Vicky’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke had collected 88 crores in its lifetime run and it was a clean hit while being a much more moderately budgeted affair. Sam Bahadur won’t reach there but it would be aiming to get into the 70s at the least.

The good part is that there is no new release for two weeks which means the Meghna Gulzar film won’t have a problem with the screens and shows. All that it needs is stability right through the second weekend as well and then hang in there.

Post that 1-2 crores on a daily basis could help it go past the 70 crores and eventually aim for a 75 crores lifetime, which would be a decent lifetime score.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

