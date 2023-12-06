After ruling 2023 with his blockbuster films Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to end the year on the same note. After receiving rave reviews for Atlee directorial, he’s now gearing up for the release of Dunki. Co-starring Taapee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in the pivotal roles, the film will mark the first collaboration of SRK with Rajkumar Hirani. After teasing fans with posters and multiple drops, they finally released the official trailer of the film.

Ahead of the film’s release, the superstar took to Twitter to conduct another #AskSRK session with fans. Time and again, SRK has been conducting sessions addressing his fans’ queries about him and his family. Amid all the love pouring SRK’s way, a troll recently called his films sh*t while slamming his PR team.

Shah Rukh Khan once again showed his witty side when a troll tried to poke fun at the actor while trolling his films- Pathaan, Jawan, and the upcoming film Dunki. Using #AskSRK, netizens Tweeted, “Due to your highly effective and efficient PR team last two tatti movies of your became a blockbuster.. do you still hv faith in ur PR and marketing team that #Dhunki will also bcm a hit and will be a another golden tatti from #Bollywood #AskSRK.”

In reply, Shah Rukh Khan called him ‘amazingly intelligent’ and said that he normally doesn’t reply to people like them. He Tweeted, “But in your case I am making an exception because I feel you need to be treated for constipation. Will tell my PR team to send you some golden medicines…hope u recover soon.” Soon after SRK’s reply went viral, netizens called it a ‘burnol’ moment. Take a look!

Normally I don’t answer amazingly intelligent people like you. But in your case I am making an exception because I feel you need to be treated for constipation. Will tell my PR team to send you some golden medicines…hope u recover soon. https://t.co/FmKfCZxmyp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 6, 2023

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan also addressed other Tweets of fans asking him about his daughter Suhana Khan, about the transformation in Dunki and his latest viral photo with Kajol, among many other films.

I feel like the King of the World!!! https://t.co/AIFvKuyLHX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 6, 2023

One has to work on physical attributes to play different ages…prosthetics and vfx and whole lot of team members have to work very hard to try and get it right. Months of work. #DunkiTrailer https://t.co/51TxD2ybAK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 6, 2023

I was telling her I am home admiring Christmas don’t forget to send my gifts!!! She always does but I wanted some expensive one this year!! https://t.co/uHXmILm79j — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 6, 2023

After the stupendous performance of Jawan at the box office, Shah Rukh Khan was seen in a cameo appearance as Pathaan in Tiger 3, which did decently well at the box office.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan slamming a troll? Do let us know.

