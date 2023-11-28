We’re all geared up to witness the biggest clash at the Indian box office, with Dunki and Salaar locking horns in December. Both films carry huge potential and are expected to beat several records in the lifetime run. For Shah Rukh Khan, it could be a hat trick of success after Pathaan and Jawan, as things are working in his favor. Keep reading to know more!

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s first-ever collaboration

It’s always been a dream of movie lovers to see SRK and Hirani joining hands for a film, and finally, this wish is coming true as we’re less than a month away from the big release. This massive collaboration is enough to draw huge crowds to theatres, and with Hirani having a 100% success ratio, expectations are sky-high.

So far, the reception for Dunki has been on the positive side. Be it posters, Drop 1 (teaser), or Lutt Putt Gaya song, everything has worked in the favor and is garnering positive eyeballs.

Dunki’s budget is a big plus

As per Pinkvilla’s report, Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan’s one of the least expensive affairs in recent years as its reported budget is 120 crores. This seems believable as both SRK and Rajkumar Hirani are co-producers and will be sharing profits. With such a cost, the risk factor is much less with the film, and even decent content would land massive returns from the theatrical run.

Anything above 200 crores would be considered as a huge success, and unlike Pathaan and Jawan, it won’t need to drive some crazy numbers at the Indian box office to be an all-time blockbuster.

Dunki is aiming to beat Pathaan’s returns

Pathaan stands above Jawan in terms of returns from the theatrical run at the Indian box office. Against a reported budget of 250 crores, Pathaan did a business of 543.22 crores net in India. After removing the cost from the collection, ROI (return on investment) stands at 293.22 crores, which equals 117.28% returns. Jawan stands at 113.47% returns.

This number is easily achievable for Dunki as the film will need to earn 262 crores net at the Indian box office, which will yield returns of 118.33%. Getting to this number seems very easy despite a clash with Prabhas’ Salaar.

More about Dunki

Also starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani, the film will be released on 21st December.

