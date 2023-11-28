After seeing a fair third weekend of over 16 crores, Tiger 3 has managed to score over 2 crores on Monday. The film brought in 3.75 crores on Friday, so the drop is less than 50% as 2.25 crores came in. The need of the hour was for the film to stay at least over the 2 crore mark so that around 7-8 crores more could be added by the close of the week.

Hopefully, the collections would not see much day-on-day drop so that even on Thursday the film stays around the 1.75 crores mark. At the very least, it needs to stay around the 1.50 crore zone as that would lend hope of at least the 1 crore mark being breached every day from Friday to Sunday. If that doesn’t turn out to be the case, then Friday may end up getting into lakhs, which would curtail the lifetime prospects of the film.

The Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi starrer has now reached 274.68 crores and the target is to come as close to the 280 crores mark as possible before the next weekend begins. It will, of course, fall short, but hopefully, the gap won’t be much, and then from there, 290 crores will be decided by the sustenance it shows in the fourth weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

