The first week has come to a close, and a number of records have showered upon it. There are film records, and then there are personal records as well, which have been set by Animal. The good news is that the records have been smashed by a distance since the film has created history. This also means that everyone associated with the film would have to work extra hard (and smart) to make something that goes many notches above something like Animal, which is already in overdrive mode.

This can well be seen from the fact that for Ranbir Kapoor, Animal is now his biggest first-week opener ever, and there is no comparison whatsoever when it comes to his next best, Sanju. The Rajkumar Hirani film was, in fact, historic when it was released, and a double century came its way in the first week. However, Animal has sprinted ahead of that by more than 100 crores, which is simply unbelievable. This isn’t a flash in the pan either since Ranbir has delivered big in the past, as can be seen in the Top-10 list below. However, Animal is a different beast.

Animal – 338.63 crores Sanju – 202.51 crores Brahmastra – 170 crores Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – 106.60 crores Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 82.71 crores Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – 80.19 crores Rockstar – 67.50 crores Barfi – 57.50 crores Raajneeti – 54.75 crores Tamasha – 53.46 crores

In the process, the long-standing record holder Besharam is now finally out of the Top-10 list. Believe it or not but on its release, Besharam had set quite a few records, and 50 crores had come in the opening weekend. The film crashed soon after, though. This was, in fact the only disaster in this Top-10 list. Now that Animal has pushed it out, each of the 10 films in this list is a success, albeit to different degrees. What would now be interesting, though, is to see what Ranbir brings on next and where exactly would it find itself in this list.

