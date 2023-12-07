On its opening day, Sam Bahadur had collected 6.25 crores at the box office. While the weekend did some growth, especially on Saturday, weekdays have been decent with 3.50 crores each coming on both Monday and Tuesday. Now on Wednesday, too the film hasn’t dropped much, what with 3.25 crores* coming in.

The drop from Friday is still less than 50%, and that’s a good thing. That said, the collections should have stayed in the 4.50–5 crore zone throughout, as that would have given it a very good chance to have consistent numbers right until the release of Dunki and Salaar. Right now, the film is managing to stay decent, though it could have soared with a better hold. Of course, it’s getting a lot of impact from Animal because the whole clash with that film gave it good publicity to open well. The very same clash has also resulted in divided attention amongst audiences, due to which footfalls are controlled.

The Vicky Kaushal starrer has now reached 35.55 crores* and the first week collections will exceed the 38 crores mark. It will then score a half century in quick time and reaching 60 crores would be pretty fast as well. From there though the Meghna Gulzar directed film will aim to mark the most of the open period ahead till Christmas releases and grab as much as it can before it makes way for the new films.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

