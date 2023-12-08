Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal was hinting at behaving like a beast when it opened at 63.80 crore on day 1. However, none knew that this monster would remain untamed, and his wild side would refuse to calm down even after eight days. At least the advance booking numbers for the eighth day look like this gangster drama will keep roaring till it can.

The eighth day of the advance booking window has registered a sale of around 5.07 crore against 1.9 lakh tickets for almost 13K shows. This is a huge number for the second Friday of the film, which is a working day as well.

The seventh day of the film, Thursday, is expected to collect in the range of 25 crore after registering a gross collection of 6.35 crore against 2.9 lakh tickets across 16K shows.

The eighth-day advance booking of 5.07 crore gross indicates a good number on the second Friday as well. Interestingly, this number is higher than Jawan’s and Pathaan’s eighth-day advance booking. While Pathaan registered a gross collection of 4.1 crore, Jawan did a gross collection of 4.18 crore against 1.8 lakh sold tickets for 18K shows across the country.

Compared with Jawan’s eighth-day advance booking, the gross collection of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Atlee film in Hindi was only 3.7 crore against 1.5 lakh sold tickets. At the same time, Animal has done a pre-sale gross collection of 4.6 crore in Hindi against 1.6 lakh sold tickets.

Comparing Animal’s number with his other biggie, Brahmastra testifies that Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga‘s gangster drama aims to wreak havoc as long as it can. Brahmastra was a sci-fi superhero flick helmed by Ayan Mukerji, which collected 3 crore gross against 1.1 lakh sold tickets for the eighth day in advance.

Now, it seems like Ranbir Kapoor will deliver another record-breaking second Friday, and all eyes are set on the second weekend, where he is expected to spit fiery numbers yet again. His untamed side still has two weeks to collect as much as he can as he rules the ticket window undisputedly.

After two weeks, it would be interesting to see if Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is tamed by Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and Prabhas’ Salaar.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of 2023 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Animal Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranbir Kapoor Fails To Beat The Biggest Week One Grosser Jawan’s Almost 370 Crore – ‘Jab Shah Rukh Khan Villain Banta Hai…’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News