Animal is climbing the ladder at a supremely rapid pace, and how! While it has emerged as the second fastest Bollywood film ever to enter the 300 Crore Club and that too in just 6 days, it now has another really huge record to its name.

It’s now amongst the Top-10 highest grossers ever and is competing with the lifetime collections of other biggie. With its current score well past the 300 crores mark, it’s finding itself at the No. 10 spot already.

The film has edged out Padmaavat from the list. The Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Dhahid Kapoor starrer had netted 302.15 crores in its final run and now Animal has surpassed this number in quick time.

The Ranbir Kapoor starrer is now below War and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and lifetime score of both the films will be surpassed today itself. In fact it would be just marginally below Tiger Zinda Hai, PK and Sanju and even these numbers would be history by tomorrow morning. As for Dangal, even that would be gone in a couple of days itself.

This is how the Top-10 biggest grossers ever have scored in their lifetime run:

Jawan – 644 crores

Pathaan – 543.05 crores

Gadar 2 – 524.45 crores

Dangal – 387.38 crores

Sanju – 342.53 crores

PK – 340.80 crores

Tiger Zinda Hai – 339.25 crores

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 321 crores

War – 318 crores

Animal – 314.50 crores (6 days)

Realistically speaking, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film would be competing with the big guns of 2023 itself, namely Gadar 2, Pathaan and Jawan, and it has to be seen that where does it land eventually.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: The Archies Movie Review: Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor Star In “Why School Musical?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News