If there is an award for the chemistry of the year give it already to Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. How, I mean, how did someone not cast them together earlier? As they break the internet together as Patty and Minni in Fighter, one cannot help but sigh, looking at their sizzling chemistry.

While the teaser of Siddharth Anand’s action drama, releasing on Republic Day 2024, is already making all the right kind of noises, and despite the template being very similar to Top Gun: Maverick, the internet seems to be obsessed with the film with just a glimpse!

But guess what’s the best part? It is Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone making the best on-screen pair Bollywood might have seen in the past decade. Who knows, even better than Ranveer Singh! And now we understand what DP meant when she said her chemistry with Hrithik is the best. (context – she said it on Koffee with Karan; we realized it today!)

While Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan gave glimpses of their hot romance with a lip lock and a tempting bikini scene, making for a perfect recipe for a film better than Pathaan as per the internet, check out how people are reacting to their chemistry.

A user commented, “We are finally witnessing #HrithikRoshan and #DeepikaPadukone sharing the screen for the first time. I eagerly anticipate their chemistry becoming the talk of the town.” Another comment read, “I don’t know how we’re going to handle seeing Hrithik and Deepika on screen together. They’re just TOO BEAUTIFUL. SO DAMN ATTRACTIVE.” Another hilarious mantra read, “Box office par karni thi loot, kya isliye pehna diya Deepika ko swimsuit?”

A user could not take this hysteria and wrote, “EVERYBODY STAY CALM. EVERYBODY CALM TF DOWN.” Some even felt that the song on the beach might be Besharam Rang 2.0.

Fighter, helmed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and others. The action drama has impressed the audiences with a teaser and has shut down all the trolls and discussions about being a Xerox copy of Top Gun: Maverick. After having a glimpse of the teaser, netizens feel, even if it is a copy, it has been beautifully done.

Coming back to Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan – oh man, we can’t stop drooling over how good they are looking together. Check out their chemistry in the Fighter teaser here.

