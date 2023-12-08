Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in an action-packed film wrapped in the flavor of ‘Deshbhakti.’ Could you even get this any better? Well, we are sure you would say no once you see Siddharth Anand’s perfect recipe for a blockbuster that has been created with Fighter.

The teaser of the film has dropped, and the tagline says, “To find us? You must be good. To catch us? You must be fast. To beat us? You must be JOKING! Fighter Forever.” Now, as powerful as that hook line sounds, it gets 10X better when you see the leads of the film on a catchy background, flying fighter jets in Indian Air Force Uniforms!

The film releases on the Republic Day 2024 and the caption for the film says, “Kabhi Udaan ke liye, Kabhi Jung ke liye aur har baar desh ke liye.” Along with Vande Mataram playing in the background, all the glimpses of the Fighter teaser seem to be winners, and netizens don’t care anymore if they look very similar to Top Gun: Maverick or not.

Most of the netizens feel that even if it is a copy from the Tom Cruise film, it is a well-structured and impressive one. Netizens have certified the film as a blockbuster as soon as the teaser dropped. A user wrote, “INSANEEEEEEE. This definitely has shades of Top Gun, but I think it will be mostly around some mission (war) for the Indian Air Force.” One more comment read, “Goosebumps. Definitely watching it multiple times on the big screen.”

People have tagged Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s chemistry as the best in recent times. A comment read, “I don’t know how we’re going to handle seeing Hrithik and Deepika on screen together. They’re just TOO BEAUTIFUL. SO DAMN ATTRACTIVE.”

A user pointed out how Siddharth Anand must have made Rohit Shetty, who is planning to release Singham Again on Independence Day 2024, nervous. A comment read, “Rohit Shetty must be fuming somewhere watching this, preparing to launch another ten posters of Singham Again LMAO.” Another comment read, “We might see a lot of Top GUN moments, but nonetheless, the teaser is amazing. I just hope they don’t do too much-forced patriotism; this movie has the potential to break even Pathan’s record.”

People are so impressed with this more than one-minute glimpse of the film that a user commented, “Too damn f*cking good. The VFX is not at its best, but still great… They did great with SU-30s.” Praising Siddharth Anand and Hrithik Roshan’s combination, which has proved its worth in Bang Bang and War, a user wrote, “The best action duo Bollywood has got. Rohit Shetty must be nervous.”

A user hoped that this would be the next 1000-crore blockbuster after Animal. A comment read, “Hrithik and Ranbir bringing another 1000 crores and keeping the next-gen alive.” Another comment praised Anil Kapoor’s look in the teaser and said, “#AnilKapoor’s look in #FighterTeaser got me reminded of him in uniform from #Pukar. It’s one of my all-time fav films & his top-class act. Hope to see him in a meatier role again after Animal. The #SujalamSufalam ensured that 100% Indian touch, in a super stylized film🇮🇳 #Fighter”

And, of course, when there’s Hrithik, there has to be a Kangana. A comment read, “Koi kangu didi ka review le kar aao.”

And here’s the best shot from the teaser.

Well, we are definitely rooting for this one big time. How about you?

Check out the trailer here.

