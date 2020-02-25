War Box Office: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff starrer 2019 action extravaganza proved to be the year’s highest grosser. The 2nd October release hit the cinemas with huge expectations and took a historic opening of 53.35 crores. Even after release the film trended well and ended up collecting 319 crores in its lifetime.

With this kind of business, War also proved to be among the All-Time top grossers of Bollywood, top grosser of Hrithik Roshan as well as Tiger Shroff.

War Box Office: Here's The Daily Breakdown Of Hrithik Roshan & TIger Shroff Starrer Action Extravaganza
War Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Hrithik Roshan & TIger Shroff Starrer Action Extravaganza

Have a look at the daily breakdown of War below:

Day 1: 53.35 crores
Day 2: 24.35 crores
Day 3: 22.45 crores
Day 4: 28.70 crores
Day 5: 37.40 crores

First Weekend (Extended): 166.25 crores

Day 6: 21.50 crores
Day 7: 28.90 crores
Day 8: 11.90 crores
Day 9: 9.80 crores

First Week (Extended): 238.35 crores

Day 10: 7.60 crores
Day 11: 11.80 crores
Day 12: 13.90 crores
Day 13: 4.75 crores
Day 14: 4.20 crores
Day 15: 3.60 crores
Day 16: 3.70 crores

Second Week: 49.55 crores

Day 17: 3.05 crores
Day 18: 4.70 crores
Day 19: 6 crores
Day 20: 2.25 crores
Day 21: 1.95 crore
Day 22: 1.80 crore
Day 23: 1.60 crore

Third Week: 21.35 crores

Day 24: 0.38 crore
Day 25: 0.69 crore
Day 26: 0.73 crore
Day 27: 1.14 crore
Day 28: 0.98 crore
Day 29: 0.78 crore
Day 30: 0.62 crore

Fourth Week: 5.32 crores

Day 31: 0.41 crore
Day 32: 0.51 crore
Day 33: 0.62 crore
Day 34: 0.21 crore
Day 35: 0.21 crore
Day 36: 0.19 crore
Day 37: 0.19 crore

Fifth Week: 2.34 crores

After 5 Week: 2.09 crores

Total: 319 crores

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out