War Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Hrithik Roshan & TIger Shroff Starrer Action Extravaganza

War Box Office: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff starrer 2019 action extravaganza proved to be the year’s highest grosser. The 2nd October release hit the cinemas with huge expectations and took a historic opening of 53.35 crores. Even after release the film trended well and ended up collecting 319 crores in its lifetime.

With this kind of business, War also proved to be among the All-Time top grossers of Bollywood, top grosser of Hrithik Roshan as well as Tiger Shroff.

Have a look at the daily breakdown of War below:

Day 1: 53.35 crores

Day 2: 24.35 crores

Day 3: 22.45 crores

Day 4: 28.70 crores

Day 5: 37.40 crores

First Weekend (Extended): 166.25 crores

Day 6: 21.50 crores

Day 7: 28.90 crores

Day 8: 11.90 crores

Day 9: 9.80 crores

First Week (Extended): 238.35 crores

Day 10: 7.60 crores

Day 11: 11.80 crores

Day 12: 13.90 crores

Day 13: 4.75 crores

Day 14: 4.20 crores

Day 15: 3.60 crores

Day 16: 3.70 crores

Second Week: 49.55 crores

Day 17: 3.05 crores

Day 18: 4.70 crores

Day 19: 6 crores

Day 20: 2.25 crores

Day 21: 1.95 crore

Day 22: 1.80 crore

Day 23: 1.60 crore

Third Week: 21.35 crores

Day 24: 0.38 crore

Day 25: 0.69 crore

Day 26: 0.73 crore

Day 27: 1.14 crore

Day 28: 0.98 crore

Day 29: 0.78 crore

Day 30: 0.62 crore

Fourth Week: 5.32 crores

Day 31: 0.41 crore

Day 32: 0.51 crore

Day 33: 0.62 crore

Day 34: 0.21 crore

Day 35: 0.21 crore

Day 36: 0.19 crore

Day 37: 0.19 crore

Fifth Week: 2.34 crores

After 5 Week: 2.09 crores

Total: 319 crores

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!