War Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Hrithik Roshan & TIger Shroff Starrer Action Extravaganza

War Box Office: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff starrer 2019 action extravaganza proved to be the year’s highest grosser. The 2nd October release hit the cinemas with huge expectations and took a historic opening of 53.35 crores. Even after release the film trended well and ended up collecting 319 crores in its lifetime.
With this kind of business, War also proved to be among the All-Time top grossers of Bollywood, top grosser of Hrithik Roshan as well as Tiger Shroff.
Have a look at the daily breakdown of War below:
Day 1: 53.35 crores
Day 2: 24.35 crores
Day 3: 22.45 crores
Day 4: 28.70 crores
Day 5: 37.40 crores
First Weekend (Extended): 166.25 crores
Day 6: 21.50 crores
Day 7: 28.90 crores
Day 8: 11.90 crores
Day 9: 9.80 crores
First Week (Extended): 238.35 crores
Day 10: 7.60 crores
Day 11: 11.80 crores
Day 12: 13.90 crores
Day 13: 4.75 crores
Day 14: 4.20 crores
Day 15: 3.60 crores
Day 16: 3.70 crores
Second Week: 49.55 crores
Day 17: 3.05 crores
Day 18: 4.70 crores
Day 19: 6 crores
Day 20: 2.25 crores
Day 21: 1.95 crore
Day 22: 1.80 crore
Day 23: 1.60 crore
Third Week: 21.35 crores
Day 24: 0.38 crore
Day 25: 0.69 crore
Day 26: 0.73 crore
Day 27: 1.14 crore
Day 28: 0.98 crore
Day 29: 0.78 crore
Day 30: 0.62 crore
Fourth Week: 5.32 crores
Day 31: 0.41 crore
Day 32: 0.51 crore
Day 33: 0.62 crore
Day 34: 0.21 crore
Day 35: 0.21 crore
Day 36: 0.19 crore
Day 37: 0.19 crore
Fifth Week: 2.34 crores
After 5 Week: 2.09 crores
Total: 319 crores
