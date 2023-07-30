Anil Kapoor and Tom Cruise are two of the most handsome actors in the entertainment industry, and thank the heavens, we got to see them share the screen in 2011’s Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol. While Tom’s MI 7 is running in the theatres, Anil has reflected on the time when people from the film fraternity were not very excited about his Hollywood project as he reveals his admiration for the actor.

The Tezaab star has been ageing in reverse, and it is similar in the case of the Top Gun star as; well both are inspirations for many in terms of staying fit. Besides Anil, we also have Irrfan Khan in a few Hollywood films, and our very own Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra, has gained firm ground in the industry.

Anil Kapoor played the role of Brij Nath in Tom Cruise-led Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol, and in an interview with Film Companion, the actor spoke about his fondness towards Hollywood films and even spoke about Christopher Nolan’s latest Oppenheimer. He said, “I am looking forward to Christopher Nolan’s (Oppenheimer) — I always look forward to all his films. I look forward to Tom Cruise’s films, the kind of action he’s done. These are the people whom I really look up to. “

Anil Kapoor also said, “I was very fortunate when I did (Ghost Protocol), and when I spoke to my then colleagues, they said ‘Nahi nahi yaar, woh baat nahi hai (he isn’t that great).’ I said, ‘Pata chalega aapko (you will find out).’ Now everybody’s a fan after Top Gun: Maverick.”

He added, “I told them ‘International kaam bhi karo,’ they said, ‘Nahi hum India main theek hai.’ Later I realised that everyone secretly went to Los Angeles; everybody went to Netflix and Amazon.”

On the work front, Anil Kapoor will be seen in Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone‘s Fighter and was last seen in the series, The Night Manager alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Shobhita Dhuliapala.

