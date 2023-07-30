It’s turning out to be one solid run for Oppenheimer as collections jumped again on Saturday. 7 crores* more came in and that’s a very good number for the second Saturday since even if these were the first day collections then they wouldn’t have been bad at all. Here, such kind of collections are coming in despite completion from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which is vying for the similar audience base at premium multiplexes, so the outcome here is rather positive.

The Cillian Murphy starrer has now also crossed the 80 crores mark with collections reading as 83 crores*. With this, the film has moved up the charts in terms of the biggest grossers of the year across languages in India. This is yet another Hollywood biggie to do so well and also sets the stage for many other major films that would be arriving in the second half of the year.

In fact the biggest take away from Oppenheimer is that Indian audiences are not just receptive of for only hardcore action entertainers any more and even dramatic films are being accepted.

Yes, it was brand Christopher Nolan that came into play here but then if there are other movies that follow suit too which are not high in action and have just an actor or a director pulling in audiences then it would indeed be a big deal.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

