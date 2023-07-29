Oppenheimer is continuing with its very good run, what with the second Friday too bringing in good collections. The fall from Thursday was minimal with 4 crores* more coming in. This is quite good because Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has released as well and both the films are pretty much catering to the same urban audiences at premium multiplexes.

Still, for Oppenheimer to not just hang in there but also collect so well is really good as that shows that the film is more than just the opening footfalls and is in fact sustaining well too. Yes, IMAX shows, just like the way it was for the entire first week, are mostly sold out for the second weekend too and that’s aiding the collections as well. However that too is due to the excitement amongst the audiences for the premium most format and for that to be the case for 10 days or more is in fact unprecedented.

The Christopher Nolan starrer has now collected 76 crores* already and while 85 crores mark would be crossed rather comfortably before the close of second weekend, the film is in a real chance to come quite close to the 90 crores milestone as well before the weekdays kickstart. The film is a hit and is now set to be the highest grossing Hollywood biggie so far in 2023.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

