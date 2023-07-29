It was a double digit first day for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as the film brought in 11.10 crores. The need of the hour was for the biggie to take an opening in the upwards of 10 crores at least since there are quite a few credentials attached to it. With Karan Johar producing and directing the film and a cast comprising of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, there were quite a few expectations attached to it.

Of course, an opening in 12-14 crores range would have been more ideal and 15 crores would have been perfect since the Ranveer-Alia starrer is a solo release and also seeing a widespread arrival.

There has been no new big Bollywood release for a month and hence audiences were waiting to catch one for long too. Hence, it was surprising that beyond the big cities and major multiplexes, the start of the film wasn’t as expected.

Nonetheless, the good news is that the film has seen all around good reviews coming its way and word of mouth amongst audiences is on the positive side as well. Since films like these do tend to grow quite well on Saturdays and this one has all the right ingredients for that to happen, there should be good jump evidenced today. If the collections end up being in the vicinity of 15 crores today then it would be pretty much game on.

