Barbie has managed to hang in there in the second weekend as well with collections to the tune of 1.50 crores* on Friday. This is fair enough since it is challenged by its Hollywood counterpart Oppenheimer as well as Bollywood biggie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, so even getting showcasing is a big deal and here it has managed that well.

Barbie is in fact running only in English so the nice little run that it’s enjoying is not bad at all. Also, even if it had arrived in Hindi, the collections wouldn’t really have come in because it’s just not the kind of film which does well beyond a very restricted target audience. Out there it has anyways over-performed so all it needs to do now is hang in there and keep collecting reasonably well so that it can eventually close in 35-40 crores range.

The way it’s currently going, Margot Robbie starrer should reach there because 27.50 crores* have already come in and it would have comfortably gone past the 30 crores mark by the close of weekend. Whatever that it collects post that would be an added bonus which will qualify it to be a reasonable success, and yet another Hollywood winner this season.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

